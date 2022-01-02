Brilliant fake
You probably saw it in real time. But in case you missed it, here’s what happened. During the fourth quarter of UTEP’s game against Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl, the Miners tried a trick play that ESPN called a “brilliant fake.”
Backup quarterback Calvin Brownholtz looked like he was going to run the ball, but at the last second, he threw a pass instead. And that turned into a 51-yard touch-down pass to Trent Thompson.
The play was a big hit with Miner fans, and got lots of replays on cable sports channels. UTEP ultimately fell to Fresno State, 31-24.
More BBQ news
We hear that one of El Paso’s favorite BBQ joints is adding a second location. Desert Oak Barbecue, owned by pit master Richard Funk and wife Suzanne, will open at Rich Beem and Edgemere in Far East El Paso.
Their first eatery at 1320 N. Zaragosa opened in 2015. It made Texas Monthly’s list of the top 50 BBQ joints for 2021.
And if they should happen to be out of brisket when you walk in, try the sausage. You’ll be glad you did.
Save the date
Sure, March 2022 seems like it’s decades away. But it will be here before you know it, and then you’ll wish you’d reserved a ticket for the next TEDxElPaso conference.
It’s scheduled for Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the El Paso Museum of Art. The topic is “A City Reimagined.”
TEDxEl Paso is an independent event that’s described as a freethinking conference that brings together the region’s brightest minds to spread ideas and inspire change. Organizers of the 2022 meeting include the El Paso Chamber, Professional Investment Counsel, Mithoff Burton and WestStar Bank. Get more details at tedxelpaso.com.
California girl
You might remember Kimber Foster, who was advertising and communications manager at Destination El Paso from 2011 to 2016.
She’s just been named director of tourism for Visit Greater Palm Springs in southern California. The resort oasis includes Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio and Coachella.
Most recently, Foster was marketing director for the Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau. She’s a graduate of Eastwood High and UTEP.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.