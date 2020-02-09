Walk-on’s, maybe
You may have noticed steel beams going up near Topgolf in West El Paso. It might be a part of a Louisiana chain named Walk-On’s Bistreaux Bar, co-owned by New Orleans Saint QB Drew Brees.
The company’s website shows a Walk-on’s franchise coming soon to El Paso, but doesn’t give a specific address.
Walk-On’s was started by two friends who walked on to the Louisiana State basketball team in 1997, and opened their first sports bar near the LSU stadium in 2003. Brees became a co-owner in 2015.
A few years ago, ESPN named Walk-On’s the No. 1-sports bar in America.
Wolf venture
Here’s some high-finance news that may or may not affect the Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park planned for El Paso.
Blackstone Group, the huge financial services firm based in New York City, is buying controlling interest in Great Wolf from the current owner, Centerbridge Partners. Under the plan, Blackstone would own 65% of Great Wolf, and Centerbridge and Blackstone would form a $2.9-billion joint venture to run the company.
As often happens with new ventures, there’s a chance projects in the planning stages will be reviewed and changes could be made.
FYI: Blackstone knows something about entertainment venues. It tripled its money when it owned SeaWorld, and recently agreed to buy the company that owns Legoland theme parks for $6.1 billion.
Everyday people
Wanna appear in a Netflix film with actor Idris Elba?
The streaming giant is holding open casting calls Feb. 11 in Albuquerque and Feb. 13 in Santa Fe for “The Harder They Fall,” a Western starring Elba and produced by Jay-Z. Production is expected to begin in March.
They’re looking for everyday people as extras.
Watch out for bikes!
A big bike race returns to Downtown El Paso in March to kick off this year’s racing season. The Sun City CRIT – short for Criterium – will attract hundreds of riders racing as fast as they can on a 1K course around San Jacinto Plaza.
CRIT cycling is all about high-speed races on challenging courses in urban areas, and lots of spectators.
The Sun City CRIT is March 28, and starts the 10-race season with $200,000 in prizes. Check out the schedule, including races for riders of all ages and abilities, at visitelpaso.com/crits.
