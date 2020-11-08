TV news
The woman who has led El Paso’s PBS TV station for six years has a new job. Emily Martin Loya is now district director for U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, running the Democratic congresswoman’s El Paso office working from home. Loya is replacing Susie Byrd.
Loya joined KCOS Channel 13 in 2013 as the nonprofit station’s chief marketing officer, and was named general manager the following year.
Founded in 1978, KCOS is an independent station that relied on PBS and private donations for financial support, and funding was always tight.
Last summer, KCOS became part of Texas Tech Public Media in a four-year agreement with more funding opportunities and new ways to collaborate on projects.
KCOS still operates out of its studios at El Paso Community College and is creating a new local advisory board. But perhaps more importantly, Elmo and his “Sesame Street” friends continue to have a TV home in El Paso.
COVID diet news
So how is your pandemic diet going? Khalid, El Paso’s favorite singer/songwriter, posted on Twitter that he’s lost 45 pounds during the COVID crisis.
How? He says he’s now following a vegan diet, which means a whole lot of fruits, veggies, nuts, beans and such, and no animal products like meat, fish, milk, eggs or cheese.
But he jokes that “if you see me with a chicken wing in my hand down the line, mind your business.”
Khalid also let his fans know that he came home to vote early in El Paso.
Book news
The team that brought us the children’s book “Buenas Noches El Paso” has a new work, “Muchas Gracias Maria.” Written by Casa Ford’s Luke Lowenfield and illustrated by El Paso artist Hal Marcus, the book is about Maria, who lives in Juárez, and her grandson, who lives in El Paso.
In the story, Maria helps her grandson celebrate his birthday, bringing festive traditions from across the border into El Paso. It’s a bright, happy tale that celebrates two cultures and the joys of multigenerational relationships.
The book is available online at MuchasGraciasMaria.com and at the Hal Marcus Gallery, Brave Books, Barnes & Noble and Savage Goods.
