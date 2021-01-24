International art
The Guardian, a daily newspaper in the United Kingdom, has featured about a dozen of El Paso’s evocative street murals in a gallery of images on its website, theguardian.com.
The gallery begins with a large and richly colored image of Alex Lomeli’s mural depicting scenes from Sunset Heights. You can see it for yourself on the facade of the Pearl apartments on Yandell near I-10.
The accompanying text says that El Paso boasts more than 100 murals in Segundo Barrio and at Lincoln Park, all depicting community pride and the city’s Latino and Native American culture. The feature is illustrated with images by AFP/Getty Images photographer Paul Ratje.
Also included is Jesus Cimi Alvarado’s “Fronterizos” mural at the El Paso Museum of Art, with its image of local musician Johnny Barragan.
There are also images of “Sister Cities,” a mural by Ramon and Christian Cardenas, on the corner of Father Rahm and El Paso Street; “Contigo,” a mural by Christin Apodaca on Father Rahm and El Paso Street; and “Sagrado Corazón,” painted by Francisco Delgado and students from Bowie High School. And that’s just some of them!
The Guardian says it covers American and international news for a global online audience.
Great food news
Are you ready to take your curbside delivery meals to the next level? The Rotary Club of El Paso has just the dinner for you and a friend.
For its Feb. 4 curbside dinner, the Rotary is partnering with the Magic Bistro on a menu that will never be confused with fast food. It starts with lobster bisque, followed by beef tenderloin with green chile mashed potatoes and maple bacon Brussels sprouts with a mushroom demi-glaze, all paired with a Thomas Henry pinot noir. And it finishes with tiramisu, the coffee-flavored Italian dessert.
Visit elpasowinefest.com to reserve your dinner at $95 for two, and choose your pick-up time at Magic Bistro, 5034 Doniphan. The last day to make a reservation is Feb. 3.
This year, the curbside dinners are taking the place of the Rotary’s annual El Paso Wine and Food Festival. All the proceeds support the charitable activities of the Rotary Club of El Paso.
