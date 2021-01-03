Help wanted
As the city prepares this week to swear in Oscar Leeser for his second, non-consecutive term as mayor, there’s some hiring going on.
Just a few days before Christmas, the city posted a new position called senior chief of staff in the Office of the Mayor. According to the job description, the salary range starts at $79,900 and goes as high as $136,700.
It had previously been posted as chief of staff, without the “senior” part.
The job requires a degree in business or public administration, and five years of either professional government experience or experience in managing and directing a complex organization.
Ref father, ref son
You may remember reading about Ed Hochuli, the now-retired NFL referee, and his connections to El Paso.
Hochuli played football at UTEP from 1969 to 1972. He was once quoted as saying “I was small, but I was slow.”
He started officiating to make some extra money while studying law at the University of Arizona. He retired from the NFL in 2018 at age 67 after 28 seasons.
But did you know the Hochuli name lives on in the league’s referee ranks? His son, Shawn Hochuli, was promoted to NFL referee in 2019. Before that, he was an official with the Pacific-12 Conference official, and he worked some UTEP games.
So be on the lookout for the ref wearing No. 83 during the rest of the NFL season.
Zoom music
El Paso Pro-Musica is getting ready to kick off its 2021 Chamber Music Festival, virtually.
On Jan. 13, you can be part of a special Zoom luncheon and enjoy a performance by Zuill Bailey, Pro-Musica’s artistic director and internationally renowned cellist.
Lunch will be delivered to your door by members of the Pro-Music Guild, and then Bailey will play. To register and make a reservation, visit eppm.org. Tickets are $35.
Trees, trees, trees!
If you’d like to see some special Christmas trees – without actually leaving home – the Downtown Management District has just the thing.
They’ve put together a visual tour of some of the prettiest trees in Downtown, from the Plaza Hotel to San Jacinto Plaza. To see it, visit downtownelpaso.com and click on Downtown Insider.
Got a Whisper?
