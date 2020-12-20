Leeser admin news
There’s word on the street that Oscar Leeser, El Paso’s incoming mayor, will name his chief of staff soon.
It’s said to be Estrella Escobar, who was Diana Natalicio’s right-hand person while she was UTEP president.
Escobar held several positions during her 19 years at UTEP, including senior advisor to the president and associate VP for communications. She left last year as Heather Wilson became president.
Escobar also has city experience, as executive assistant to Mayor Carlos Ramirez from 1998 to 2001. Ramirez followed Larry Francis as mayor, and was succeeded by Ray Caballero.
During Leeser’s first term as mayor, from 2013 to 2017, his chief of staff was Taylor Moreno, who is now with El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation.
They did it again!
We’re pleased to report that Six Guns & Shady Ladies will be honored as True West magazine’s Best Old West Re-enactment Group for 2021.
We think this makes the 13th straight year that the El Paso troupe has received this recognition in the magazine’s Best of the West special edition.
And that’s not all. Concordia Cemetery, the eternal resting place of outlaw/lawyer John Wesley Hardin – as well as plenty of law-abiding folks – is once again the magazine’s pick as Best Historic Cemetery of the Old West.
Our town in print
El Paso is featured in a beautiful six-page color spread in the January/February 2021 issue of a magazine called Southern Lady, which is not to be confused with Southern Living.
Writer Marie Baxley seems to get El Paso’s unusual, down-to-earth border vibe. She writes with genuine affection about the Franklin Mountains, El Paso’s big blue skies and our region’s binational flair.
Illustrated with colorful photos, Baxley recommends some of El Paso’s newest attractions, including the Ambar restaurant in the beautifully restored Plaza Hotel, and mentions the coming children’s museum. When it comes to our history, she writes about the Magoffin Home, Hueco Tanks and city museums.
El Paso’s unique artwork is also featured, from the ancient pictographs at Hueco Tanks to the street murals in Segundo Barrio to Tom Lea’s WPA masterpieces.
It’s a good list of things we all should see and do, when the time is right.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.