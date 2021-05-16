Announcing
Look for an announcement this week from the El Paso Chamber about former city Rep. Susie Byrd. She has been named the chamber’s consultant for aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing.
Byrd will support the chamber’s partnership with UTEP’s NASA Center for Space Exploration, directed by Dr. Ahsan Choudhuri, and the W.M. Keck Center for 3D Innovation, led by Dr. Ryan Wicker.
The idea is to create jobs and grow business opportunities in those critical areas.
Over the years, Byrd has served two terms on City Council, was an EPISD board trustee and ran U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar’s El Paso office for more than two years.
Also on Monday, expect the El Paso Chamber to announce a partnership with the Youngstown Business Incubator in Ohio.
A partnership between UTEP and Youngstown State University will also be announced.
Health spot
The six MedPost urgent care centers in El Paso have a new owner. FastMed bought the centers from Tenet, the parent company of The Hospitals of Providence.
Reportedly, FastMed bought 87 MedPost and MedPost Kids locations nationwide for $80 million. Tenet is said to be focusing on ambulatory surgery centers.
BBQ who?
This could be the most controversial Whisper ever.
A new analysis of TripAdvisor ratings for BBQ joints puts El Paso at the top of the heap in Texas, and No. 12 nationwide.
There’s plenty of great BBQ in El Paso – Rib Hut, Desert Oak, Smokey’s, Johnny’s, to name a few – but some BBQ aficionados east of here may have a bone to pick with these rankings.
Chef’s Pencil, an international food magazine, did the analysis of ratings for BBQ places in the country’s 75 largest cities.
Overall, New Orleans and Oklahoma City ranked as No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
Austin, which comes in at No. 18 nationwide, was among the cities with the most top-rated BBQ joints, along with Chicago and Los Angeles. According to Chef’s Pencil, San Antonio, Houston and Memphis have the highest number of low-rated BBQ joints.
Where can you get the best BBQ? The Blue Door Smokehouse in Lexington, Kentucky.
And what are the worst U.S. cities for BBQ? Anchorage, Plano and Boston.
P.S. In case this was not apparent, May is National Barbecue Month.
