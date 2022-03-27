Khalid over El Paso
Khalid, El Paso’s favorite singer/songwriter, has been posting new lyric videos for his songs online. The video for his song “American Teen” features beautiful aerial shots of El Paso High School and its handsome architecture.
We’re happy to report that the aerials were shot by Jorge Salgado, a former photographer here at El Paso Inc., who now runs his own business, Salgado Photo.
Salgado worked with Sony Music on lyric videos to mark the fifth anniversary of Khalid’s “American Teen,” the album that proved to be his breakthrough work and followed his first big hit, “Location.”
What is a lyric video? It’s not a music video, with performers and dancers and bands. It’s more like a piece of video art that sets moving images to a song.
Mall news
We hear that Kelley Baker, the general manager of Sunland Park Mall, has been laid off, along with three more employees in property management.
The mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, an Ohio-based business that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last June. Last month, the West El Paso mall lost a national retailer when the Old Navy store closed.
According to the Old Navy website, the chain has three other stores in El Paso, at Cielo Vista Mall, El Paso Marketplace and the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.
‘Surprise masterpiece’
A filmmaker born in El Paso won a major prize at this year’s SXSW film festival. She is Iliana Sosa, and her film titled “What We Leave Behind” was awarded the SXSW Lone Star Award.
For seven years, Sosa recorded scenes with her Mexican grandfather, Julian Soto. He rode a bus from his home in Durango, Mexico, every month to visit his children and grandchildren in El Paso.
She filmed her grandfather’s last bus ride, his declining health and his last project – building a house in Durango where his family could visit him. An article in Texas Monthly magazine called the gentle, loving documentary a “surprise masterpiece.”
Sosa is an assistant professor at UT-Austin and has a master’s of fine arts from UCLA. She describes herself: “I was born and raised in El Paso by Mexican immigrant parents. Their fortitude and resilience continually inspire my work.”
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
