Plaza on the list
One of El Paso’s oldest – and newest – hotels is on Travel + Leisure’s list of the best new hotels to book around the world in 2020.
It’s the Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park, which originally opened in 1930, and is expected to reopen this March after a major restoration by Paul Foster’s Mills Plaza Properties.
T + L says the historic boutique property celebrates the vibrant West Texas culture with new additions, like Ambar Restaurante and La Perla, a rooftop bar/lounge inspired by Elizabeth Taylor, who once stayed at the hotel.
Other hotels on the list are in places like Hawaii, Qatar, Manhattan, Jamaica, New Orleans and Japan.
Two worlds
National Geographic examines life along the border through the eyes of students at Bowie High School in a long article with lots of cool photos.
They follow members of the school’s cheerleading squad as they cross the border, often before dawn, to attend school in El Paso. Some are U.S. citizens who live in Juárez.
As reporter Nina Strochlic writes, “Perhaps no other two cities represent the overlap of nations like El Paso and Juárez.” From a bird’s eye view, the two meld together seamlessly, she writes.
Marfa, Marfa, Marfa
The February issue of Architectural Digest magazine has a big photo spread and story on a home in Marfa, Texas. It was built by photographer Douglas Friedman, formerly of New York City, who also took the pictures.
The home is described as a modernist box laid out on a grid, built with structural insulated panels. The pool is a shipping container installed in a big hole in the ground.
Originally, Friedman designed the house without screens because he wanted it as open as possible. But after considering scorpions, rattlesnakes and tarantulas, yeah, he got screens.
Opening soon
TruFit Athletic Clubs will open its first El Paso location, at Sunland Park Mall, in the next month or so. The sign is already up on what used to be the Sears building. TruFit has about 30 locations in Texas.
Also at the mall, Conn’s Home Plus will open a new appliance, furniture and electronics store next month, its third location in El Paso. If you’re looking for a job, they’re hiring now.