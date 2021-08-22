‘The Texas way’
When the United Kingdom’s consul general in Houston arrived in El Paso last week, he did so in a British-made Jaguar car with a 20-foot, Houston-made trailer in tow. “We did it the Texas way,” Richard Hyde says of the road trip he’s taking around the Lone Star State. At a gas station, one Texan, baffled by a Union Jack-covered Jaguar pulling a trailer, asked Hyde why he was pulling the trailer with a car. He needed a pickup truck. “We had this long conversation about how you can pull a trailer with something other than an F-150,” Hyde says. A photo of Hyde with the car and trailer in Downtown is on page 10A.
Cheers!
Some El Pasoans will travel long distances for a Double-Double “animal style,” Swedish furniture you assemble yourself, or cases of beer from the country’s oldest brewery. Devotees have long pined for the day In-N-Out, Ikea or Yuengling expand to the Sun City. But for fans of the beer with a cult following, the wait is over. As one El Pasoan tweeted, “Yuengling is in El Paso now. YUENGLING IS IN EL PASO!!!!!!!!” Glazers hosted a big party on Wednesday at Epic Railyard Event Center to celebrate. The beer is already on tap at some El Paso bars and is expected to arrive soon at local liquor stores. Established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Yuengling (pronounced YING-ling) has slowly expanded west and, with its recent introduction in Texas, is now available in 23 states.
From India to El Paso
Festival of Chariots, called Ratha Yatra in India, is a tradition that goes back thousands of years and continues to be one of the largest events in India. We hear that “very soon” El Paso will experience its very own Ratha Yatra festival, which will welcome world renowned artists from India to Downtown El Paso. There will be free authentic Indian food, and there’s a parade involved, too.
Speaking of events
Mark your calendar for Sun City Crits. Next month, the big bike race returns for a second year to Downtown El Paso. USA Crits, short for criterium, says the races involves “short, action packed laps around downtown streets in a festival environment.” The Sun City Crit is Sept. 11, and the event schedule and registration are online at VisitElPaso.com/crits. There are events for adults, as well as kids ages 3 to 10 – on Big Wheels, tricycles and bicycles, of course.
