Cruz rally
Rafael Cruz, the father of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, will be in El Paso next month for a speech and rally.
The El Paso County Republican Party is hosting “An Evening with Pastor Rafael Cruz” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Crystal Palace ballroom, 1550 Hawkins.
The GOP says Cruz will talk about the significance of the faith community throughout American history and today’s tumultuous times.
Tickets are $20 and will be available at the door. For more information, visit epgop.org or email elpasotxgop@gmail.com.
Heads of state
The Borderplex Alliance has announced the keynote speakers for its rescheduled U.S.-Mexico Border Summit, now set for Feb. 24, 2022.
They are Vicente Fox, the former president of Mexico, and Stephen Harper, the former Canadian prime minister.
The alliance says the summit will mark the first time since 1964 that the region has hosted two heads of state. It’s also the first visit by a Canadian prime minister.
Tickets go on sale Dec. 1. If you purchased tickets for the original summit date of Nov. 4, they’ll be honored.
Sun Bowl seats
We don’t know who’s playing just yet, but it’s never too early to start thinking about where you’d like to be sitting when the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl kicks off at noon on Friday, Dec. 31. Tickets are available online at sunbow.org.
Holiday headlines
As of Sunday, Nov. 21, there are 34 shopping days until Christmas. Some headlines might have you worried that the gift you really want is stuck in a cargo ship off the coast of California, but national chains like Target and Walmart are reporting fully stocked shelves, and are forecasting increased sales.
Anyhoo, if you’ve ever wondered how much people in El Paso should spend on holiday gifts, now we know. WalletHub, the personal-finance website, estimates that locals should spend a maximum of $717 this holiday season. Individual results may vary. Check your bank account for more information.
WalletHub used several metrics including income, age and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio to estimate the maximum spending amounts for consumers in 570 U.S. cities.
We’d like to add this: If you can spend a good chunk of your $717 at small, locally owned businesses, that would be great.
