Bank board update
Now we know everybody who has been named to the reconstituted board of United Bank of El Paso del Norte, the local community bank that’s been through some turmoil of late.
According to the bank’s website, they are George Bailey, a former Phelps Dodge VP, who serves as board chair; Patsy Parker, a former health care administrator; Jaime Lowenberg, Orthos Medical Device; Susan Austin, counsel for Ysleta Independent School District; CPA David Calleros; and three bank officials – president Norm Peters, COO Josh Whitehurst and CFO Patrick Smith.
In March, a private fight for control of the bank went public when unhappy shareholders tried to remove members of the bank’s board from a second board that oversees the bank’s holding company. Then in May, president Monty Rogers resigned and the bank’s board quit, apparently resolving the conflict.
When Norm Peters was named president in June, he said the bank was working to build a relationship between the bank, its employees and two governing boards. One represents shareholders; the other oversees bank operations.
Asarco update
It looks like the sale of the former Asarco smelter to UTEP is still on track. We hear the final steps of the $80-million remediation and cleanup are underway, issues with two railroads and TxDOT are being resolved, and the deal could wrap up in a year or so.
In the meantime, Roberto Puga, who’s been the trustee in charge of the smelter site since 2009, has started his own company. Last fall, he formed PathForward Consulting Inc., an environmental management firm, and he continues to lead the Asarco project.
Puga had been with Project Navigator, the company that began the remediation of the smelter that operated for more than a century, for over two decades.
Operation update
County Commissioner David Stout was back at work, remotely, last week, after donating a kidney to his father, David.
In an email, the commissioner said both surgeries went well. He’s recovering at home in El Paso; his father, who is 71, is recovering at his home near Denver.
“We are very thankful to all of those who reached out with well wishes, thoughts and prayers,” Stout wrote, “and we ask for more so that both of our recoveries will be as quick and smooth as possible.”
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
