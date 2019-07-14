Fine wine news
We’re happy to report that five area restaurants have received big awards from Wine Spectator magazine for 2019.
The magazine’s highest honor, the Grand Award, goes to just 100 restaurants around the country. One of them is Billy Crews in Santa Teresa, recognized for its selection of more than a thousand wines, and its strengths in California, Bordeaux, French and Italian wines that pair with its steak house menu. Billy Crews has been winning Grand Awards since 1986.
Four more El Paso restaurants won 2019 Awards of Excellence: Mesa Street Grill, which has been honored by Wine Spectator since 2006; Anson 11 and Café Central, both of which were award winners last year; and Ruth’s Chris, which was first honored in 2017. They each offer at least 90 wines that work well with their menus in price and style.
I want my N(exstar)TV
Maybe it will get settled over the weekend, but as of late Friday, Channel 9 KTSM still was not available to customers of AT&T’s U-Verse and DirecTV in El Paso.
Back on July 3, more than 120 TV stations around the country owned by Nexstar Media Group, including KTSM, went dark on AT&T. Instead of the local station, El Paso subscribers see a message from AT&T that says they regret any inconvenience.
AT&T says Nexstar has “slow-rolled” any talks to work out a deal, while Nexstar says it’s offered a 30-day extension while negotiations continue.
At issue is how much AT&T pays Nexstar for the right to retransmit programming from its stations.
Viva expands
We hear that Viva Mazda will build a new dealership with a showroom, offices and service department at 8980 Gateway Blvd. East.
The 24,000-square-foot building, designed by the El Paso firm of Fokus on Architecture, is expected to cost about $3.3 million and be completed next spring. The dealership is now on Lee Trevino, just north of I-10.
We’re No. 1!
Texas is the best state in the nation to start a business. That’s according to the personal-finance website WalletHub’s report on 2019’s best and worst states to start a business.
WalletHub compared the 50 states across 26 key indicators of startup success, ranging from access to financing, the availability of human capital and office-space affordability.