El Paso bonanza
The winter issue of Texas Journey magazine, published by the American Automobile Association, has a bonanza of fun information about things to see and do – and eat – in El Paso.
It starts on page 20, with a story and photo about the return of the historic trolleys to the streets of El Paso.
Then turn to page 39 for a big feature article about the best tacos in Texas. We’re proud to report that three El Paso eateries get mentions: Chico’s Tacos, Tacoholics and Lucy’s.
Page 47 has a half-page ad for El Paso, with the slogan “The Sun City is shining.” This is the only paid El Paso item, we’re guessing.
On page 50 in Current Events, there are details about Dia de los Muertos activities Nov. 2 at Concordia Cemetery. And the El Paso report wraps up on page 52 with a listing for Winterfest, opening Nov. 23 in San Jacinto Plaza, through Jan. 5. Like we said, lots to do!
Still our billionaire
El Paso businessman Paul Foster didn’t make the Forbes 400 this year. That’s the list of the 400 richest people in the United States.
The minimum net worth needed to be part of this exclusive club is $2.1 billion. As of Oct. 24, Forbes estimated Foster’s net worth at $1.7 billion.
In production
A movie called “Death in Texas” is now shooting in El Paso and Las Cruces. Starring Bruce Dern, Ronnie Blevins and Laura Flynn Boyle, it’s about a man just out of prison who’s trying to save his mother’s life.
The executive producer on the film is Allen Gilmer, an El Paso native who made it big in the oilfield analytics business.
Gesundheit!
A new children’s story and drawing book by an El Paso author is set for release this December on Amazon.com. “Aaaachooo!” is written by Cristina Casas Palmer, who worked in education and as a school psychologist before she retired in 2006. She’s written several other books for kids.
This one is illustrated by Sirac Martinez, another native El Pasoan, who has created his own comic books.
“Aaaachooo!” is the story of a little girl named Amanda whose great big sneeze causes trouble everywhere she goes.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com