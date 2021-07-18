40 under 40
We’re pleased to report that Paige Fox, the vice president of Fox Auto Team, has made a list of top young executives in new auto retailing.
Fox, who is 34, is on the 40 Under 40 list compiled by Automotive News, a business news website.
She told the website that as a teenager, she worked odd jobs in the Toyota dealership owned by her father, Steve Fox.
Back then, she said she wasn’t seeing many women in leadership positions at new car dealerships, and she thought she’d become a teacher. But then she landed a job with Gulf States Marketing, providing web support and consulting to Toyota dealerships. In 2016, Fox returned to her family’s business.
Now she says she’s seeing more women in leadership positions in the industry. Her goal is to help the Fox dealerships succeed and rebound from the pandemic.
Casting call
This is exciting. Casting has begun for the movie version of Benjamin Alire Saenz’s award-winning book, “Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.”
Casting directors Alan Luna and Michelle Adams with AM Casting are looking for two actors to portray the 15-year-old Mexican-American boys, Ari and Dante.
The movie will be produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, he of “Hamilton” fame, and actress Kyra Sedgwick, among others. Aitch Alberto is the writer and director, and the studio is Limelight, the company behind “Palm Spring.”
For more information, email aridantesearch@gmail.com.
Acting experience is preferred, but not required.
And in case you did not know, Saenz’s next novel, “Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World,” is due out in October. Like the first Ari and Dante book, it’s also set in El Paso.
Philly, really
Charleys Philly Steaks is getting ready to open its third location in East El Paso. It already has one on Fort Bliss and another in Cielo Vista Mall.
The national chain got its start in Columbus, Ohio, not Philadelphia, in 1986, and says it’s the world’s largest Philly cheesesteak franchise. It does have more than 630 locations in 46 states and 17 counties.
Charleys is known for its Philly cheesesteaks, of course, as well as loaded fries and real fruit lemonades. Some locations now offer wings, too.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
