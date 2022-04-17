Fine food news
The El Paso Club, a private club once known for its fine dining and fine views, may be getting a new lease on life.
For almost 60 years, the club operated in the building that was the Chase Tower and is now One San Jacinto Plaza. The club closed about two years ago in the 18-story high-rise at 201 E. Main that’s owned by local billionaire and philanthropist Paul Foster.
We hear that Foster is considering reopening the club after a total remodel and has hired a consultant to evaluate the project.
Steak news
In other food news, a popular steakhouse on North Mesa may be closing and relocating, under a new name, in the new 20-story WestStar Tower at 601 N. Mesa.
In 2019, it was announced that Corralito Steakhouse would open a new location inside the $85 million tower. That is yet to happen, and now the word on the street is that Huesos Fine Dining will open in the tower.
There’s already a Japanese eatery in the WestStar Tower – Sushi Itto, part of Mexico’s largest sushi franchise.
Paris to El Paso
Our favorite hometown artist now living in Paris is Ann James Massey. Her big news is a new website that makes it easier to view images of her magnificent works, as well as read her personal postings that explain the process behind the art.
She also has some interesting things to say about the French: They’re not rude and they like Americans, despite everything you’ve heard. Just be sure to hold the door for the person behind you. Check out annjamesmassey.com.
Buc-ee’s no more
What Texas Monthly called the tiniest Buc-ee’s in West Texas has closed. Actually, it was never open. Because it wasn’t actually part of the famous chain of travel centers known for clean bathrooms and lots of gas pumps.
Actually, it was just a sign and a logo affixed to a tiny building about 20 miles east of Marathon in West Texas. But within a week or so, the sign and logo were gone, and so was Buc-ee’s.
Shades of the famous fake Target store/art installation that was demolished a few years ago, n’est-ce pas? But the even-more-famous fake Prada store still exists near Valentine, Texas.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.