Rising star
We’re happy to report that a former El Paso Inc. intern, Bryan Mena, is starting a new job as a reporter with The Wall Street Journal.
That is, as soon as he graduates from UTEP on Dec. 11 with a degree in political science.
Mena worked at this fine publication from January to May 2020, writing about the impact of the pandemic on El Paso and the local business community.
Then he interned at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram before coming back to El Paso to serve as editor-in-chief of The Prospector, UTEP’s student newspaper. This year, he worked as a reporting fellow in Washington, D.C., for The Texas Tribune.
And this summer, he was a reporting intern on the Journal’s economics team. Once he graduates, he’ll be based in Washington, covering the U.S. economy.
We have to mention that Mena, who is bilingual, is a graduate of El Dorado High School, and has an associate degree from El Paso Community College, where he was editor of The Tejano Tribune.
Food news
A new Olive Garden restaurant is coming to Northeast El Paso. Breadsticks will soon be served in the 8,000-square-foot eatery opening in the Courts at Kenworthy, a Mimco development, at 4800 Woodrow Bean.
Cookie news
Starting early next year, you’ll be able to have warm, fresh-baked cookies delivered right to your home. About time, right?
Tiff’s Treats, an Austin-based company, will open at the Fountains of Farah in 2022. It will be the first El Paso location for owners Tiffany and Leon Chen.
Their menu features 11 cookie flavors and other hot and cold treats that can be delivered to homes and businesses in a delivery zone of about an hour from the store.
Moving east
Briana Sanchez, who’s been a photojournalist with the El Paso Times since 2019, is moving to Austin to work at the Austin American-Statesman.
Sanchez graduated from the University of Arizona and worked at local newspapers in South Dakota and Minnesota.
In the meantime, it looks like the Times has posted the position, and the list of duties and responsibilities is very, very long.
Both the Times and the American Statesman are owned by Gannett, and are part of the USA Today network.
