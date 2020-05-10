Congratulations!
It’s awards season, and we’re happy to report on honors with El Paso connections.
Border journalist Alfredo Corchado was named Star Reporter of the Year by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors. Corchado, who was raised in El Paso and graduated from UTEP, was honored for his work covering immigration and the Texas-Mexico border for the Dallas Morning News.
The Washington Post’s coverage of last August’s horrific shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in breaking news. El Paso Matters founder Bob Moore, who has written for the Post as a freelancer, was part of the team honored for putting the events in context for a national audience.
The panel judging the breaking news entries was chaired by Zahira Torres, a senior editor with ProPublica and former editor of the El Paso Times. She followed Moore in that job.
Out of this world
Blue Origin, the spaceflight company started by Amazon gazillionaire Jeff Bezos, is finally selling T-shirts, hats and other merchandise to the public.
The $11.95 Blue Origin coffee mug, which is gray, FYI, is sold out, as is the $11.95 “Launch. Land. Repeat.” water bottle. Shirts for men, women and children run from $17.95 to $24.95. Check them out at shop.blueorigin.com.
The company, with operations in Culberson County, plans to launch a reusable launch vehicle, named the New Glenn, in 2021.
You can still donate
If you’ve been wondering where KTEP’s spring pledge drive is, the answer is on hold. Interim general manager John Carrillo decided to postpone it for now.
The weeklong fundraiser for the NPR station enlists teams of volunteers to answer phones in a KTEP studio, sitting in close proximity to each other. That’s just not a good idea right now, says Carrillo, who is also KTEP’s development director.
He’s been running the station since January, when longtime general manager Pat Piotrowski retired after 36 years.
Word on the street
We hear that University Medical Center of El Paso bought the building at 4642 North Mesa that was briefly Complete Care Community Hospital. The Dallas company opened the “micro” hospital in February 2018 and closed it six months later, citing reduced reimbursements from insurers. UMC wouldn’t confirm the rumored sale on Friday but stay tuned for a possible announcement this week.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
