We are moving
It’s finally final. El Paso Inc. has sold its longtime home at 120 Porfirio Diaz in the Sunset Heights neighborhood and is moving Downtown. We are consolidating our offices with our sister business, PDX Printing, at the warehouse in Downtown where we’ve been printing El Paso Inc. and other community newspapers since 2006. Why? We’re growing and need more room. Exciting things are planned for the Porfirio Diaz location. Philip and Jessica Seaman bought the building where they will relocate Colonial Life & Accident. The company offers voluntary benefits to 300+ local businesses. There is also a coffee shop planned. And on Sunday mornings, the building will be home to Anchor Church. We hope to be moved by early 2020 to kick off our 25th anniversary!
WestStar Tower news
We hear that Kemp Smith is considering moving its offices from the Wells Fargo building to the Weststar Bank Tower when it is completed. The law firm was founded in El Paso some 150 years ago, back when people got around mostly by stagecoach and gunfighters roamed the west. Fun fact: One of the firm’s attorneys defended Constable John Selman after he killed notorious gunfighter John Wesley Hardin in El Paso in 1895.
Eatin’ good…
Word on the street is that businessman Mike Verlander has sold his El Paso-area Applebee’s restaurants. The buyer? We hear it’s Kirk Robison. He and his wife, Judy, own Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. They are also big on giving back to the community and were El Paso Inc.’s 2017 Community Spirit Award recipients. Known for its appetizers, Americana-covered walls and boozy drinks, the mega-chain has about 1,800 locations around the world.
Home run
Created in the 1970s by Jim Paul, the legendary former owner of the El Paso Diablo’s, the Minor League Baseball Innovators Summit returns to its birthplace this week. About 600 sports industry executives will be in town for the event, which serves as a meeting place for the 160 teams that make up the minor leagues.
Get well soon!
If you haven’t seen El Paso Mayor Dee Margo out and about lately, that’s because he is recovering after having hip surgery. Our best wishes to the mayor for a speedy recovery.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com