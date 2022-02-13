El Paso proud
If you were at last Wednesday’s Los Angeles Lakers game, you might have seen some familiar faces up on their Jumbotron.
The Lakers featured the iconic photo of coach Don Haskins and the members of his 1966 championship team, with two players holding the NCAA tournament trophy.
It was captioned: “1965-66 Texas Western Miners. First to win the NCAA title with all-Black starting five.”
The team was honored as part of the Lakers’ celebration of Black History Month.
Coffee update
They aren’t making it public just yet, but it looks like Dutch Bros. Coffee will open at least three more stores in El Paso – one in the old Bush’s Chicken building on North Mesa Street near UTEP, a second on McRae and a third on North Zaragoza near Sun Fire.
The company hopes to have them all open and serving caffeine by the end of the year.
The first two Dutch Bros. shops to open in El Paso, on Eastlake Boulevard on the Eastside and on Paso del Norte Drive on the Westside, seem to have constant streams of cars at their drive-thru windows.
She’s on the show
Actress Drew Barrymore’s birthday is Feb. 22. Why do we care? Because she invited people with the same birthday to come on her show for a big celebration, and a woman from El Paso was chosen to appear.
Jessica Cantu flew to New York City last week to tape the show, which will air on Feb. 22, of course. Barrymore’s show is available on DirecTV in El Paso.
Whoopee!
You’ve probably driven by it a million times, but have you ever stopped and wandered through the Whoopee Bowl antique mall along Interstate 10 in Canutillo?
Before you go, take a few minutes to read all about the bowl online and in the February issue of Texas Highways magazine.
Written by El Pasoan Robert Jose Andrade Franco, the article gives a good feeling for all the strange things to be found there – a Bigfoot statue, an old Navy plane, a slot machine – and more than 40 vendors in an 11,000-square-foot building.
Let’s just say they’ve got everything you need, and most of what you did not know you needed.
