How many offers?
With the local real estate market hotter than hot, some agents are using a technique that up till now was rarely seen in El Paso – something called the offer review date.
That’s when an agent puts a property on the market on a Thursday, for example, and stipulates that the sellers will review all offers the following Tuesday.
Of course, the sellers can always choose one of the offers before the offer review dates, if they like.
There’s such a shortage of homes for sale in El Paso that properties are literally flying off the market. And many are getting multiple contracts, including one home that brought in 32 offers. The winning offer was all cash, and thousands over the asking price. Yikes.
Meanwhile, on HGTV
Rebecca Vita, daughter of longtime El Paso lawyer Enrique Medrano, was the featured realtor in a recent episode of “House Hunters” on HGTV.
During the episode titled “Horses and Beer in Austin, Tx.,” Vita shows her clients three properties. The wife is looking for lots of acreage for horses, while the husband wants to stay near the city and needs room for his craft beer brewery
Which one do they pick? You’ll have to watch to find out.
The show aired last week, but it’s certain to pop up again on HGTV’s schedule.
Vita is a UTEP grad who taught in the Ysleta and Pflugerville school districts before going into residential real estate in Round Rock.
Make mine fast
If you’ve been wondering what happens when you search something like “Taco Bell near me” on the internet, here’s one thing that can happen.
An international food magazine named Chef’s Pencil analyzes the Google Adwords data and determines that El Paso is in the top five U.S. cities where restaurants have the potential for the fastest recovery.
That’s because restaurant-related searches in El Paso this March were up 87% from March 2020.
Even as business picks up, the magazine says staff shortages are problematic in El Paso, just like they are in many other parts of the country, and are slowing down a return to full capacity.
Other cities in the top five are Las Vegas, Memphis, San Antonio and Virginia Beach.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.