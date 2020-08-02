A year after
As national media run stories about the anniversary of the Aug. 3 shootings in El Paso, one reporter has some special insights about this community.
She is Jazmine Ulloa, a proud graduate of Burges High School, and now a national political reporter for the Boston Globe.
Ulloa was reporting from her hometown just days after the tragic events at the Cielo Vista Walmart that took 23 lives. Last month she returned to interview photographers who covered the shootings, getting their impressions of that day and the chaotic times that followed.
She spoke with print photographers Jorge Salgado with this fine publication, Mark Lambie with the El Paso Times, El Diario’s Armando Vela, and Raul Valles, a cameraman with Telemundo Channel 48.
Ulloa graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2009, then worked at the Brownsville Herald, San Antonio Express-News, Austin American-Statesman and Los Angeles Times before joining the Boston Globe. She’d been there barely two months when a gunman opened fire in the crowded Walmart.
Ulloa is based in the Globe’s Washington bureau, and has been crisscrossing the country covering current and former presidential candidates.
And on ESPN
Last Friday, ESPN posted a long, lovely and tear-inducing story on its website. It tells the hopeful and healing story of the El Paso Fusion, the girls soccer team that was raising funds outside the Walmart the morning of the August shootings. Reporter Chris Connelly’s 5,000-word article talks with some of the girls, coaches and family.
Adolph Rupp news
Some faculty members at the University of Kentucky are asking that coach Adolph Rupp’s name be removed from the university’s basketball arena.
Back in 1966, Rupp’s all-white UK team lost 72-65 to an all-Black starting five from Texas Western – now the University of Texas at El Paso – in the championship game of the NCAA tournament. The legendary Hall of Fame coach Don Haskins – after whom UTEP’s Haskins Center is named – led the Miners.
The UK faculty say Rupp’s name “has come to stand for racism and exclusion” and “alienates Black students, fans and attendees.”
The arena is getting a $275-million renovation, making it a good time to change the name to something like Wildcat Arena, the faculty told UK’s president. Rupp remains one of the winningest coaches in all of college basketball.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
