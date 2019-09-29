Topping
We’re happy to report that Zuill Bailey’s newest CD debuted at the top of Billboard’s classical charts.
Titled “Schumann,” the CD features Bailey performing with the London Philharmonia and the North Carolina Symphony. Bailey is an internationally renowned cellist and artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica.
The CD made its premier at El Paso Pro-Musica’s fundraiser held earlier this month, hosted by the Herrera Group to benefit El Paso Strong and the El Paso Shooting Victims’ Fund.
Acting
Our favorite LA actor, Damon Dayoub, guest starred in an episode of “NCIS” titled “Out of the Darkness” that aired last week.
The Coronado High grad plays a Mossad agent working with former agent Ziva David, who suddenly reappears after disappearing years earlier and thought to be dead, and Agent Gibbs, who are being targeted by terrorists. It’s complicated. The story is “To be continued” this week.
You can watch the episode online at cbs.com. Dayoub first appears at about 11 minutes in, and he’s as handsome as ever. Damon is the son of Richard Dayoub, business consultant and former CEO of the El Paso Chamber.
Imaging
A company based in Toronto, Canada, has purchased the five Southwest X-Ray locations in El Paso. According to a company release, Akumin Inc. made the buy in August from Fernando and Veronica Escargaza, and the five centers saw revenues of more than $13 million last year.
Akumin owns standalone imaging centers in several states across the U.S. This is its first deal in Texas. Akumin is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AKU.U; AKU). The stock closed at $2.91 on Friday in U.S. dollars.
Updating
We hear that businessman Paul Foster has just about completed his purchase of properties owned by Borderplex Realty Trust, the company created by William Sanders that owned some of El Paso’s most valuable real estate.
As this fine publication reported in May, the board of the real estate investment trust entered into four sale agreements. The board said the sales, “when completed, will result in the sale of all of the real estate assets of Borderplex.”
Those assets include Downtown’s tallest buildings – the Wells Fargo tower and One San Jacinto Plaza, formerly the Chase tower.