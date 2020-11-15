Making a list
Speculation is starting about who might serve in a Biden administration. Here are some names you might recognize that are being bandied about for Cabinet-level jobs.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico has been mentioned as a possible secretary of health and human services.
You might remember that before representing New Mexico in the U.S. House, she headed up the state’s departments of health and aging. She’s also being mentioned as a possible interior secretary, and was recently named one of five co-chairs for Joe Biden’s transition team.
Another name being floated to head the Department of the Interior is U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, also from New Mexico, and a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe. Interior presides over millions of acres in the state that are held in trust as tribal land. Haaland is vice chair of the House Natural Resources Committee.
Then there’s New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich, who’s also being mentioned for the interior job. Heinrich is an avid outdoorsman and has promoted the idea of developing a national outdoor recreation plan using federal lands.
Tom Udall, a former U.S. senator from New Mexico, is also thought to be a possibility to head interior. Udall has fought to protect federal lands from oil and gas drilling and has promoted the designation of wilderness areas in New Mexico. His father, Stewart Udall, served as interior secretary during the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.
No hecho en Mexico?
Prospective Corvette owners, take note: Production of the last of the 2020 Corvettes at GM’s Bowling Green assembly plant was shut down for two days last week because of a parts shortage.
GM doesn’t share a lot of details about bumps in its supply chain, but bloggers and reporters who follow the company’s production point to new COVID-19 restrictions in areas of Mexico where things like wire harnesses are made.
The Mexican states of Chihuahua and Durango recently moved to a red-alert phase following an increase in hospitalizations.
Production of the sporty sports car is set to resume this week. GM is slated to start building its 2021 models Dec. 8, and dealers are already taking orders.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.