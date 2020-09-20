Get your tickets now
Big news about this year’s Women of Impact event, where El Paso Inc. will honor six local woman who have helped make this such a great community.
Because it’s 2020, the women will be honored during a drive-in, socially distanced celebration Oct. 9 at the El Paso County Coliseum.
The big news is that the evening will end with a concert by the El Paso Symphony Orchestra, which is marking its 90th anniversary.
Because of something called a pandemic, the symphony has had to delay its celebrations until next year. But this short concert will help mark the symphony’s important milestone, and add something special to the Women of Impact ceremony.
This year’s honorees are Gabriela Gallegos, Ann Quiroz Gates, Amy Marcus, Deanna Sue Nasser, Angelica Rosales and Felipa Solis.
Single car tickets are $150; $750 corporate packages cover five cars. Both include light food and drinks.
For more information and to buy tickets, visit elpasoinc.com, call (915) 206-0570 or email erin@elpasoinc.com.
See you there!
We’re No. 9!
We’re happy to report that El Paso ranks in the top 10 cities when it comes to how long it takes to save up to buy a house.
A personal finance website, SmartAsset.com, analyzed information from the 100 largest U.S. cities. El Paso came in at No. 9, with an estimated 2.45 years to save up enough dough to become a homeowner.
According to the study, El Paso renters who want to become owners need to save about $29,300 to cover a 20% down payment and closing costs.
Other Texas cities in the top 10 are Corpus Christi, Laredo and Arlington.
Like we said
It’s official. The nearly six-acre estate of El Paso private investigator Jay J. Armes went on the market last week at $3 million.
The 13,300-square-foot home on North Loop has nine bedrooms, eight bathrooms, tennis courts and an Olympic-size swimming pool, water not included.
Vote early, vote once
An opinion column written by UTEP professor Richard Pineda was published in The Dallas Morning News last week.
Titled “There is no Latino vote,” Pineda writes that political parties would be wise to pay attention to the unique needs of each Latino community.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
