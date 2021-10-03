Remembering Natalicio
Among the many tributes to Diana Natalicio, the late president of the University of Texas at El Paso, is a touching video that’s playing on the home page of the UT System website, www.utsystem.edu.
It’s even more touching to know that the almost 2-minute long video, with new and old photos of Natalicio, was produced by an El Paso native, Charlie Palafox, senior videographer with the UT System in Austin.
He is married to Camille Henderson Palafox, daughter of Don Henderson, a former El Paso mayor.
Wheels needed
The El Paso Downtown Lions Club is looking for a tractor to borrow, and it’s for a very good reason.
Every year, the club builds a float that appears in the annual Sun Bowl Parade on Thanksgiving Day. And every year, they need a small tractor to pull the float.
Usually, they’re lucky enough to borrow a tractor from Southwest Implement.
But this year, the company doesn’t have any tractors available because of supply chain issues.
So if you have a small tractor that’s looking for something fun to do in the two weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, please contact Lion Susan Driscoll at 915-539-6834. She’d be happy to hear from you.
And in case you have not heard, the 85th edition of the Sun Bowl Parade has a new sponsor this year. The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Sun Bowl Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Ann banners
Raise your hand if you remember the late Ann Richards, who served as the second female governor of Texas in the 1990s.
Known as an outspoken feminist with a knack for one-liners, she’s remembered for quotes like this: “Life isn’t fair, but government must be.”
That’s one of several Richards quotes you might see popping up on banners across Texas. It’s part of the Ann Richards Legacy Project to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Richards’ inauguration, and to inspire the next generation.
The banners debuted in Austin in March. Now they are up in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, and a set is in the works for El Paso.
Here’s one of our favorite Richards quotes: “I get a lot of cracks about my hair, mostly from men who don’t have any.”
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.