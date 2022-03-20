Architect news
The beautifully renovated Plaza Hotel is featured in a big spread in the March/April issue of Texas Architect, the magazine of the Texas Society of Architects.
The hotel was built by legendary hotelier Conrad Hilton, designed by El Paso architecture firm Trost & Trost, and finished by contractor Robert E. McKee in 1930.
Writer Paulina Lago, AIA, an architect with the El Paso firm of Exigo Architecture, notes that the Plaza Hotel has survived and thrived despite originally opening during the Great Depression, and re-opening in the middle of the pandemic.
She writes: “the Plaza Hotel emerged triumphant from both periods of economic upheaval as the pièce de résistance defining El Paso’s skyline and a symbol of a city’s downtown renaissance.”
She notes that another local firm, In*Situ, played a major role in the hotel’s renovation, working as the local consulting architect and historic restoration advisor for Paul Foster’s firm, Franklin Mountain Investments.
A headline says it all: “A rejuvenated Plaza Hotel Pioneer Park reflects El Paso’s continued resurgence.”
Still voting
You’ll remember that we asked readers to suggest some national stores and/or restaurants they’d like to see open in El Paso.
We’re happy to say we’re still getting input, including several more votes for H-E-B, the grocery chain headquartered in San Antonio.
We also heard from Grimaldi’s, responding to a reader request for a second pizza place, this time in West El Paso. Sayeth the PR person:
“There are no plans for a second El Paso Grimaldi’s location at this time, but we will be sure to update you in the future should anything change.”
Did we mention that when we reached out to The Cheesecake Factory, via the email address on their website, it bounced back as undeliverable? Guess our order isn’t ready.
Beer supreme
If you’re a Budweiser aficionado, here’s some good news. Last week, the beer behemoth started serving its latest brew, Budweiser Supreme, in five markets, including El Paso and West Texas.
Bud Supreme is a golden lager that updates the beer’s 145-year-old recipe. It’s brewed with honey malt, triple filtered and sports an ABV – that’s alcohol by volume – of 4.6%.
Bud Supreme is also available in Ohio, New York, D.C. and central California, wherever Budweiser is sold.
