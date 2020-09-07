Oh, baby
Maybe you saw the photo of Buffy Wicks, a California state assembly member, wearing a mask and holding her crying infant daughter Elly, just a month old, while speaking on the floor of the state legislature in Sacramento.
Wicks had asked for permission to vote by proxy on the last night of the state’s legislative session, but her request was denied.
And maybe you were wondering where Wicks’ husband was, and who he is. He is El Pasoan Peter Ambler, and he was in Oakland, California, with their older daughter, Jojo, where he’s working from home as executive director of Giffords.org, a group that fights gun violence.
Back in 2011, Ambler had been legislative director for former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords for only five days when she was shot and severely injured by a gunman in Tucson, Arizona.
Ambler is a graduate of El Paso High and Georgetown University. His parents still live in El Paso, and his father, Chuck Ambler, was a history professor and dean at UTEP.
Back on the floor of the California Assembly, Wicks spoke in support of a bill that would make it easier to create multi-unit housing.
Then she said, “OK, I’ve got to finish feeding my daughter.”
Nice pics
The house is a beautifully renovated 1890 Victorian in Silver City, New Mexico.
The photographer is Art Moreno Jr., who runs an El Paso business called MLS Camera Guy, and takes gorgeous real estate photos of homes on the market.
The brick home, priced at $593,000, was featured in an online real estate magazine called ApartmentTherapy.com. It’s a big house – five bedrooms, three bathrooms, more than 3,100-square feet – with lovely period details, including stained glass transoms, a wide veranda, exposed brick walls and pressed tin ceilings.
But for buyers who like plumbing from this century, the home’s kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with high-end fixtures, finishes and appliances. But they kept the clawfoot tubs and added air conditioning.
Moreno has been in the photography business his whole life. You can see more of his work online at www.mlscameraguy.com.
And through the magic of digital photography, he can add or remove furnishings to show a home to its best advantage.
