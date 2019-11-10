Nominate now
Every year, this fine publication names an El Pasoan of the Year. And this year, as in the past, your input is welcome.
It’s been a year of tragedy and triumph for El Paso, with many individuals and groups having an impact on our community.
El Paso Inc. wants to know what person or group you think has done the most to improve the quality of life in El Paso in 2019.
If you would like to nominate someone as this year’s honoree, please send details by Nov. 15 to editor Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com. The El Pasoan of the Year will be revealed in the Dec. 31 issue.
You are also invited to a luncheon in their honor El Paso Inc. will host in early 2020. Stay tuned for details.
Dog news
Heather Wilson, UTEP’s new president, is a dog person.
We know that because El Pasoans who have attended recent events at Hoover House have been charmed by Penny, Wilson’s cute little cocker spaniel, who likes to circulate among the guests.
Wilson moved into Hoover House after taking over as the university’s president in August. She lives there with her husband, Jay Hone, a lawyer and retired Air Force colonel. And Penny.
Sun Bowl swings
We hear that the annual Sun Bowl team luncheon, sponsored by the Rotary Club of El Paso, is getting a bit of a makeover this year.
Instead of the traditional sit down event, players from the two college teams will show off their talents in another sport – golf – as they compete against fans of the game. The Rotary will host the Sun Bowl Fan Golf Challenge at Topgolf El Paso on Dec. 26.
When is the Sun Bowl, you ask? Noon Tuesday, Dec. 31, with a new name: the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. Tickets are now available. Get more information at sunbowl.org.
He’s in Wired
The CEO of a startup working in New Mexico got a full-page article in Wired magazine’s cover story on 25 people “racing to save us from ourselves.”
Jonathan Yaney heads up SpinLaunch, a company that’s developing technology to slingshot payloads into space. Last spring, SpinLaunch broke ground on a testing facility at Spaceport America, which is about 100 miles north of El Paso in New Mexico.
