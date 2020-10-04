Right place, right time
If you ever need to be rescued in the middle of a hurricane, just hope El Pasoan Alan Russell is nearby.
Russell is a pilot as well as CEO of Tecma, a Mexico shelter company.
He and his co-pilot wife, Patty Chagra Russell, were in North Carolina last month as Hurricane Teddy was bearing down on the East Coast. They were helping out a friend by flying his helicopter from Florida to Maine.
At the same time, a family from Virginia was gathering on Ocracoke Island in North Carolina for a COVID family vacation. But one member, Ben Smith, couldn’t get there. The storm had washed out highways and ferry service to the island was canceled.
Luckily, Ben’s mother had seen a helicopter land at the island’s airport. The pilot? You guessed it: Alan Russell. The Smiths asked if he’d fly Ben from the mainland to the island. Of course, he said yes.
The flight to Ocracoke took about two hours, including a stop for fuel, then Ben was reunited with his very grateful family.
To say thanks, Ben, who is a culinary school grad and professional chef, cooked up a big family meal and invited the Russells.
Curbside wine
A little global pandemic is not going to stop the Rotary Club of El Paso from hosting its annual El Paso Wine and Food Festival. But instead of the usual one-day event, the club is hosting Wine Fest 2020 Curbside.
It’s a series of food and wine dinners on the first Thursday of each month, featuring multicourse meals for two from top local restaurants, along with a bottle of wine, all for $95.
This month’s dinner, from Dragonfly Wine and Sushi Bistro, was last Thursday. The November dinner is coming up. Details will be online at elpasowinefest.com.
More food news
Somebody has declared that today, Sunday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day.
Taco Cabana wants you to know that they will be serving a selection of $1 tacos: bean and cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef. You may prefer to celebrate with an order from your favorite locally owned Mexican restaurant, or your own kitchen.
So Sunday may not be Tuesday, but really, isn’t any day a good day to eat tacos?
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
