Business tips
The El Paso teens who operate Kickpin, the pop-up store that sells rare, limited-edition sneakers, are getting national attention.
Brothers Drew and Jamie Frank are featured in an online article published by the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Since opening in 2016, they say they’ve seen almost $1 million in sales online and in their El Paso boutique.
They credit their success to working the celebrity circuit, starting with El Paso R&B star Khalid, and posting Instagram pics with big name customers like Aaron Jones, the UTEP grad tearing up the NFL.
They also say a marketing strategy of limited store hours and openings adds to the demand for their products. And they’ve started the nonprofit Kickpin Foundation, which provides new sneakers to kids in need.
The article is on Wharton’s knowledge@Wharton High School site for high school students and educators.
Road trip
In a live online chat about travel, The Washington Post’s travel team of Nicole Arthur and Christopher Elliott had some good words about El Paso.
When asked about driving from Mississippi to Albuquerque, they suggested going across Texas and stopping in El Paso, because, as Arthur wrote, “El Paso has amazing food.” And the drive north from El Paso to Albuquerque is beautiful, she added.
Parking tips
Hate fighting for parking at the mall? Reserved parking is now available at Cielo Vista Mall through an app called MyPark.
When we checked Friday afternoon, a premium spot near Sears and Johnny Rocket’s was available. The first 30 minutes were free, and they’ll charge you $3 per hour after that. The reserved spots have stand-up signs on them that are lowered when you tap “Let me in” on the app.
Sub news
Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its first El Paso location this Wednesday at West Towne Marketplace just off Interstate 10 in West El Paso.
The fast-casual franchise got its start in 1956 and now has more than 2,000 locations open and under development across the country.
The local franchise owners are Abelardo Gonzalez, Michelle Gonzalez and Gabriela Arzate. They’re partnering with the Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation on a free sub fundraiser. With a special coupon and a $2 donation to the foundation, you can get a free regular sub.
