Updating that Whisper
We heard from Billy Crews, who said his famous restaurant in Santa Teresa is open for carryout, and he plans to reopen the dining room once the current crisis has passed.
The award-winning eatery has been serving its famous steaks since 1956, and boasts a list of more than 3,500 wines.
And in case you did not know, the very well-stocked package liquor store around back is also open.
J news
Reporter Elida Perez, who left the El Paso Times two years ago to become an agent with American Income Life Insurance Company, appears to be back in the journalism biz.
She is credited with having contributed reporting to a story by Bob Moore on the elpasomatters.org website about jobless claims in the area.
Moore and Perez worked together at the El Paso Times, when he was editor and she covered the City Council.
Traffic and wisdom
For those of you who get regular emails from Jennifer Wright, TxDOT’s public affairs officer in El Paso, you know she has a way of making traffic closures less formidable and almost – almost – fun.
True to form, during this stressful time, she has some chuckle-worthy words of wisdom. Here’s an excerpt from her latest message:
“Take good care of yourself. Reach out to family and friends by phone, facetime, zoom, skype – however you can. We can get through this together, even together apart. Psychologically together, physically apart. Agether, to coin a new word. Lol. I’ll stop now.”
If you’d like to get on Wright’s mailing list, email her at jennifer.wright3@txdot.gov.
FYI: There are TxDOT closures this weekend, and they’re going ahead with plans for what Wright calls “the big darn deal” to redo North Mesa, starting as early as April.
On the list
You remember the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, right? Now that it looks like former VP Joe Biden has it sewn up, there’s a lot of speculation about who he might choose as his running mate.
One name that appears on various lists is Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico. She’s the only Latina governor in the country, as well as a loyal Democrat who’s served in the U.S. House. She’s also had national exposure, with appearances on national media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.