Job opening
The city of El Paso’s director of economic development is getting ready to start a new job. Jessica Herrera handed in her official notice last Monday, and at the end of the month she starts work at CBRE, one of the world’s largest commercial brokerages.
As of late Friday, the city had not posted the job on its official website. The position reports to senior deputy city manager Cary Westin.
Herrera has worked in economic development for more than 15 years, four of those years as director of the city’s Economic and International Development Department. She says she was ready for something new and CBRE was a good fit.
Herrera has a bachelor’s degree in government from UT-Austin and an MBA in international business from UTEP. CBRE’s El Paso office, led by senior VP Christian Perez Giese, does a lot of cross-border deals.
Another big factor for Herrera: She’s getting married. She and Erasmo Ceniceros, who goes by Jr., are planning their wedding for February.
Aaron’s place?
You’ve probably heard that NFL star Aaron Jones plans to open a restaurant and sports bar in his hometown. Now we have a better idea of where it might be.
Word on the street is that the former UTEP running back will open the Showtyme Grill on North Zaragoza, a few blocks east of Loop 375.
The 6,000-square-foot space in the Sunfire Village shopping center comes with a big outdoor patio. It used to be home to the nightclub called Born and Raised that closed last year.
Rumor still
It’s back! The rumor that Costco will build a second store in El Paso has surfaced again. This time the location is said to be along Interstate 10 near Transmountain Road in Northwest El Paso.
About a year ago, the hot rumor was that the members-only club would open in Northeast El Paso. Still waiting on that one. Also, Trader Joe’s and In-N-Out Burger.
Anyhoo, Costco generally doesn’t confirm new warehouses until a few months before opening. El Paso is not on a list of possible new Costco locations on the website SavingAdvice.com, tracker of all things Costco. The very busy Costco in Central El Paso opened in 2003.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
