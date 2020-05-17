App up
An El Paso tech firm developed
a custom web application
for Harvard’s Laboratory
of Innovation Science, and
got a mention on Forbes.com.
The company is Hello Amigo,
which used to be Viva +
Impulse Creative, led by managing
partner Brandon Silverstein.
The web app is called the
Innovation Science Guide. It’s
described as a tool for startups,
researchers and anyone who
wants to learn more about the
science of innovation.
Writing about the app on
Forbes.com, entrepreneur John
Winsor says: “While the rest of
the world seems to be baking
bread during this lockdown,
you could be making moves to
take your company to the next
level.”
Bittersweet honor
It’s the kind of recognition
that a news operation is both
proud and heartbroken to receive
– winning an award for
covering a horrific tragedy in
its hometown.
KVIA Channel 7 has received
a regional Edward R.
Murrow Award for its continuing
coverage of the shootings
at the Cielo Vista Walmart last
August. Ultimately, the events
of that day took 23 lives and
injured many more, physically
and emotionally.
The entry put together by
the ABC-7 news team could
only run 30 minutes, but it included
moments from the station’s
10 hours of live coverage
on Aug. 3, as well as news and
stories aired over during the
months that followed.
The Murrow Awards, presented
by the Radio Television
Digital News Association, are
among the most prestigious
honors in broadcast journalism.
Regional winners now advance
to judging at the national level.
Those honorees will be announced
in October.
Look for the helpers
Susan Quinn from Columbia,
South Carolina, sent a
colorful handmade quilt to the
Paso del Norte Children’s Development
Center in memory
of those who lost their lives
during the Walmart shooting.
Then she offered to make
face masks for the center. As
it turns out, kid-size masks are
hard to come by, so the center’s
staff is taking her up on the offer.
Moving north
Robert Gonzalez, who’s run
Texas Tech’s architecture program
in El Paso for nine years,
is headed to Albuquerque. He’s
been named dean of the School
of Architecture and Planning at
the University of New Mexico.
He says he’s keeping his
condo here so he can enjoy
what he loves about El Paso
– local cultural events and the
people.
