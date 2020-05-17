App up

An El Paso tech firm developed

a custom web application

for Harvard’s Laboratory

of Innovation Science, and

got a mention on Forbes.com.

The company is Hello Amigo,

which used to be Viva +

Impulse Creative, led by managing

partner Brandon Silverstein.

The web app is called the

Innovation Science Guide. It’s

described as a tool for startups,

researchers and anyone who

wants to learn more about the

science of innovation.

Writing about the app on

Forbes.com, entrepreneur John

Winsor says: “While the rest of

the world seems to be baking

bread during this lockdown,

you could be making moves to

take your company to the next

level.”

Bittersweet honor

It’s the kind of recognition

that a news operation is both

proud and heartbroken to receive

– winning an award for

covering a horrific tragedy in

its hometown.

KVIA Channel 7 has received

a regional Edward R.

Murrow Award for its continuing

coverage of the shootings

at the Cielo Vista Walmart last

August. Ultimately, the events

of that day took 23 lives and

injured many more, physically

and emotionally.

The entry put together by

the ABC-7 news team could

only run 30 minutes, but it included

moments from the station’s

10 hours of live coverage

on Aug. 3, as well as news and

stories aired over during the

months that followed.

The Murrow Awards, presented

by the Radio Television

Digital News Association, are

among the most prestigious

honors in broadcast journalism.

Regional winners now advance

to judging at the national level.

Those honorees will be announced

in October.

Look for the helpers

Susan Quinn from Columbia,

South Carolina, sent a

colorful handmade quilt to the

Paso del Norte Children’s Development

Center in memory

of those who lost their lives

during the Walmart shooting.

Then she offered to make

face masks for the center. As

it turns out, kid-size masks are

hard to come by, so the center’s

staff is taking her up on the offer.

Moving north

Robert Gonzalez, who’s run

Texas Tech’s architecture program

in El Paso for nine years,

is headed to Albuquerque. He’s

been named dean of the School

of Architecture and Planning at

the University of New Mexico.

He says he’s keeping his

condo here so he can enjoy

what he loves about El Paso

– local cultural events and the

people.

