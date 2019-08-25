Mid-cen mod
It’s a mid-century modern masterpiece, a 6,700-square-foot home built in 1960, and owned for many years by business and community leaders Mary Ann and Chuck Dodson. Maybe you went to a party there.
Now the home, with its spectacular walls of windows that let in even more spectacular views, is getting new owners – ophthalmologist Jeremy Cuthbertson and his wife Melissa, an El Paso native.
The West El Paso home was designed by the prestigious architecture firm of Garland & Hilles, famous for creating a treasure trove of mid-century modern houses in El Paso in the 1950s and 1960s.
The Cuthbertsons are the couple who built an ultramodern house high on the mountain in 2013. It’s the one that looks like two boxes stacked on top of each other, and was featured in Texas Monthly magazine. They’ve sold that 4,700-square-foot home.
Water world
We hear that Mary Kipp, the former CEO of El Paso Electric, will live in a houseboat on Lake Union just north of Seattle, where she is now president of Puget Sound Energy.
Houseboats on the lake come in all shapes and sizes, with asking prices from the low $150,000s to a couple million or more. FYI: Kipp’s Kern Place home, a charming two-story Craftsman near Madeleine Park, is still on the market.
His favourite!
Joey Mellows, from Portsmouth, England, loves American baseball. This summer, the 34-year-old Brit is on a mission to see 162 baseball games – major league, minor league and independent – all across the country.
When he was in El Paso recently for game No. 111, he tweeted this about Southwest University Park: “This may be my favourite ballpark in all of Minor League Baseball.” (That’s the English/British spelling.)
Then he listed what else he loves about El Paso: kind people, incredible Mexican food, and the stadium’s giant statue of a Chihuahua.
Another new home
It took a lot of work – and we mean a lot – but In Situ Architects has moved into the historic W.S. Hills Building at 112 Texas in Downtown El Paso.
The Trost-designed building is owned by architects William Helm, Edgar Lopez, Rida Asfahani and developer Mustafa Rifai. They plan to add four stories to the two-story building, because that’s what Trost designed it for.
