Teslas float?
During the recent rains, local Tesla owners might have felt the urge to try out their electric vehicle’s buoyancy.
Yes, it’s true. The Model S Tesla is known to float in water for a few minutes. Elon Musk even tweeted about it, but cautioned that it’s only for a short period of time.
“We *def* don’t recommended this,” he wrote.
So in keeping with that advice, we don’t recommend trying to float your Tesla boat down Interstate 10 next time it rains.
New song/new look
The music video version of Khalid’s new song, aptly titled “New Normal,” is out, and it has lots of new normals.
Khalid, El Paso’s favorite R&B singer/songwriter, shows off a new look in the video. His hair is the shortest it’s been since his career took off in 2016, and it’s blue. He’s also the slimmest we’ve seen him. He went vegan last summer during the pandemic.
We hear the song was inspired by the pandemic and the emotional toll it took on Khalid and his friends. But the optimistic lyrics repeat the phrase “You’ll be fine, you’ll be fine.”
The video has a futuristic vibe, with drone deliveries and space-agey buildings. Khalid sings and dances while watering a zillion plants in a huge white space.
Speaking of space, Khalid debuted the song following Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight in New Mexico on July 11.
We’re No. 8!
According to the personal finance website WalletHub, El Paso is on the list of the top 10 best cities for renters.
Coming in at No. 8, El Paso is the only Texas city in the top 10. Our hometown gets high marks for the state of the rental market, affordability of rental units and quality of life.
Mobile chicken
How are you celebrating National Chicken Finger Day? Raising Cane’s, the national fast-food brand, is marking the special occasion this Tuesday, July 27 by giving away a free chicken finger to guests who order an adult combo meal through the mobile app.
Who founded National Chicken Finger Day, you might ask? Why, Raising Cane’s, of course.
The company refers to July 27 as “The holiday that tastes like chicken.”
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
