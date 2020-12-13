Turkey via Uber
It was a great gift to the community. Just before Thanksgiving, the Great Khalid Foundation gave away 1,000 turkeys – and all the fixings for a fine holiday dinner – to those in need.
Some who took advantage of the giveaway were advanced in their years, and some had no ride home. And carrying a 12-pound turkey for any distance is not easy.
That’s when Dan Longoria with Mattress Firm stepped up and ordered an Uber ride for one person, then another. The need was so great that Longoria basically created an Uber station right there, at the FirstLight Federal Credit Union building in Northeast El Paso, to take the good folks home at no cost to them.
That’s a great example of doing good. Mattress Firm had donated the turkeys, too, so the foundation established by singer/songwriter Khalid could help people in his hometown of El Paso.
We’re on the list!
A new study by SmartAssett.com ranks El Paso as No. 18 on its list of the 100 most livable U.S. cities.
To come up with the rankings, the financial technology company analyzed categories including a city’s walkability, violent crime rate, property crime rate, unemployment and housing costs as percentage of income.
Other Texas cities in the ranking are Plano at No. 5, Laredo at No. 16 and Irving at No. 19.
Up in the sky!
A company named Near Space Labs flew one of its special balloons over El Paso in early December.
Why? To get an aerial view of the Amazon fulfillment building going up in far east El Paso County, along Interstate 10 and Rojas Drive near Eastlake Drive.
The New York-based tech start-up explains that it developed a line of small, lightweight balloons – they call them “swifts” – to gather images using extremely high-resolution optics.
The El Paso images are stunning. The before picture shows acres and acres of barren desert. The after photo shows lots of progress on the site and the 625,000-square-foot building now under construction.
The swifts fly in the stratosphere – that’s from 60,000 feet and 85,000 feet – and can maneuver around clouds. Near Labs says they produce better images than airplanes or satellites can, and at a much lower price.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
