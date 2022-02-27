Treasure hunters
Last summer, a team of treasure hunters from the History Channel spent a week in El Paso searching for hidden plunder. This week, their search – and what they found or didn’t find – will be featured on the national cable channel.
The treasure hunters focused on Pancho Villa’s Stash House in El Paso’s Duranguito neighborhood. Their search, recorded by a TV crew from Hollywood, will play out in the program “Beyond Oak Island” that premieres on the History Channel at 8 p.m. Mountain time on Tuesday, March 1.
Cash and other valuables were found in the house in 1915, leading to speculation that Villa may have stashed plunder in other parts of the little adobe. Villa was known to hide caches of stolen gold and silver that were used to finance the Mexican Revolution.
History news
Big changes are coming to “The El Paso History Radio Show,” as two longtime hosts retire.
Jackson Polk, who’s been on the show for more than two decades, and Melissa Sargent, who’s been a co-host for more than 10 years, are turning the program over to a familiar voice.
Polk joined the show in 2001 as co-host and producer with the late and legendary historian Leon Metz, who founded the weekly live exploration of El Paso’s rich history and heritage. Metz retired in 2011 and Melissa Sargent became co-host. The program airs each Saturday morning on KTSM AM 690.
The show will go on, however. The new host, starting in mid-March, will be Jackson’s son, Andrew J. Polk, an already familiar voice on the station. He also hosts “Talk El Paso” weekdays from 4-6 p.m.
“The El Paso History Radio Show” will continue to focus on the region’s fascinating history in discussions with guests from El Paso and beyond. Few cities are lucky enough to boast of a regular program devoted to its rich history.
Dino tech
A local tech company created the augmented reality tour of the dinosaur tracks in Sunland Park mentioned here last week.
Boost Human developed the Explore AR Tours app in collaboration with Insights El Paso. You can use your smartphone to see augmented reality outlines of real dinosaur footprint fossils by scanning QR codes at the site.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
