Easy rider
We’re No. 9! A new study puts El Paso on the list of the top 10 U.S. cities with the shortest commute times. It says El Pasoans spend just a total of 46.4 minutes a day commuting.
The study, based on 2017 data, was put together by the CommercialCafé blog, which focuses on commercial real estate. Other cities in the shortest top 10 include Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, Memphis and Tucson.
The longest commute times are in New York City, at 83.6 minutes per day, and Chicago, 69.8 minutes.
Loud noises
Yes, that was fireworks going off in West El Paso on the evening of Aug. 8. They were part of Coronado Country Club’s Canyon Capers golf tournament.
Just like we said
A new store called Total Wine & More will open at 10 a.m. this Thursday in The Fountains at Farah, next to HomeGoods. If you go, you might get a welcome gift and a reusable wine tote, while supplies last.
Sam’s family
Here’s a nice moment from this year’s Plaza Classic Film Festival. When actor Sam Elliott was in town for a meet and greet, he got an unexpected surprise.
UTEP Alumni Relations put together a book of photos of his mother, Glynn Sparks Elliott, who attended the university back in the 1930s when it was still a college, and after graduating from Austin High School in 1934.
The UTEP book included photos of Glynn on the diving team and the student newspaper. Sam has said his mother was a top athlete who played basketball, volleyball and tennis. She married Sam’s dad, Nelson Elliott, on the very day she graduated.
Sam still has ties to El Paso, and comes back to visit cousins in the area.
Love, El Paso
There’s been a lot of national and international media in El Paso lately. Some stayed long enough to get a sense of our loving community.
Maybe you saw the BBC interview with an El Paso teen named Roman Garcia. He was best friends with Javier Amir Rodriguez, the youngest person killed in the Walmart shootings.
Talking about his hometown, Roman told the BBC, “If El Paso was like a real person, it would be a mom and you’d be the son.”