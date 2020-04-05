Balsiger update
Chris Balsiger, the former IOS executive serving time at La Tuna, is asking to be released to home confinement.
Balsiger, who turned 67 last week, has advanced coronary artery disease and has had two heart attacks. He and his family believe he is at high risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the crowded conditions at La Tuna’s satellite prison camp in Anthony, Texas.
Balsiger’s petition for a 14-day quarantine at the prison followed by home release was accepted last week, according to his family. That means it’s been filed with the federal Bureau of Prisons, but needs approval.
On April 1, Attorney General William Barr directed federal prisons to release non-violent, older inmates with underlying health issues to home confinement.
Balsiger was convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice in connection with a coupon fraud scheme in 2016. Since he started serving his 10-year sentence, Balsiger has taught GED classes and has had no disciplinary incidents, his family says. Upon release, he would live with his wife in their West El Paso home.
Sneaker love
Kickpin, the local store that sells high-priced, high-end sneakers, has canceled its April pop-up shop because of the coronavirus pandemic. They’re still open online, though, with free shipping.
Brothers Drew Frank and Jamie Frank started the business three years ago. The Kickpin Foundation has donated thousands of sneakers to kids around El Paso and the world.
Music matters
Here’s something to sooth your mind and soul during these trying times – music! El Paso Pro-Musica has posted several videos of music performed by artistic director and internationally renowned cellist Zuill Bailey and other musicians online at ElPasoProMusica.org/shows.
Our favorite? Bailey playing Bach’s “Prelude to Suite No. 1,” at a beautiful cathedral in Spokane, Washington.
Or maybe Bailey and cellist Cicely Parnas performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” during a sound check before a Chihuahuas game at Southwest University Park.
Burger du moment
Did you know there’s a fast-food chain place in France that serves what they call an El Paso Mexican Burger?
Authentic Roadside Burger restaurants pride themselves on a menu of American staples, including burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes.
The El Paso burger features guacamole, red beans and a spicy chipotle sauce. Sounds like something you can make at home, right?
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
