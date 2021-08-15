Big boomers
If you’ve ever wondered if you can shoot off fireworks in the rain – a drenching, torrential rain, at that – you got your answer on Thursday night.
That’s when Coronado Country Club lit up the wet night sky with a big fireworks display to mark the start of its annual Canyon Capers Golf Invitational.
The show started at about 9 p.m., as parts of El Paso were dealing with flooding from yet another intense summer storm.
Coronado has been hosting the tournament, which benefits local nonprofits, for more than 50 years.
All in the family
A new restaurant named Matteo’s Mexican Food will be opening in the West Towne Marketplace in a few months.
Matteo’s started in Las Cruces as a food truck, and now there are two locations in New Mexico – one on University and one on Main that just opened this weekend.
The owners are twin sisters Melody and Michelle Rios and their husbands, Sergio and Hugo Rios, who happen to be brothers.
B&B, maybe
There’s a move afoot to turn an historic Sunset Heights mansion into a luxury bed and breakfast with a brunch café, according to the El Paso History Alliance.
The home at 607 W. Yandell is a Tudor-style mansion designed by Trost & Trost and built in 1912.
The home would need some renovations and a zoning change before it could operate as a B&B. Then there are other issues, like parking, which is scarce in the neighborhood.
We hear a prospective buyer has a four-month contract on the house. Stay tuned.
Sell, sell, sell
A listing of the top-selling master-planned communities in the country includes one in El Paso.
It’s Mission Ridge, developed by Hunt Communities, located in East El Paso near Interstate 10 and Loop 375.
According to a list compiled by RCLCO Real Estate Advisors, Mission Ridge has sold 466 homes so far this year, making it the top seller in Texas, and the ninth on the national list.
Other Texas master-planned communities among the top sellers are in the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area, as well as Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Austin-Round Rock.
Save the date
The Borderplex Alliance will host its U.S.-Mexico Border Summit on Nov. 4. Details to come on speakers and events.
