They’re hiring!
Looks like Amazon has started a hiring wave for its big new fulfillment center now under construction at Eastlake and Interstate 10 in east El Paso County.
About two dozen El Paso jobs are posted online at amazon.jobs.
They range from area manager and other upper-level management positions in loss prevention, human resources, operations and maintenance, to specialists in injury prevention, health and safety, and control systems engineers and technicians.
No salaries or hourly wages are included, but as this fine publication has reported, Amazon expects to create about 750 with an average starting wage of $15.
Yup, that’s us
On the first official day of summer, June 20, the temperature in El Paso hit 109 degrees. The New York Times noticed. More accurately, they noticed a tweet from Jorge Salgado, the former staff photographer at this fine publication.
“Lord, please hose us down,” Salgado wrote.
As the Times noted, Salgado was shooting photos at an El Paso Chihuahuas game that night. He told the Times that his cameras were giving him overheating notices, which isn’t common most days, he said.
Nope, not us
Continuing The New York Times theme, did you happen to try the weekly news quiz that appeared online June 18?
Do you remember Question 8, the one that read: “The southwestern U.S. is under a severe heat wave. Which state — whose power grid failed over the winter — is asking residents to limit energy use to avoid another disaster?”
Out of five choices, the correct answer was, of course, Texas. But when you clicked on the answer, a photo came up showing kids playing at an El Paso spray park. What?
We’d like to take this opportunity to remind The New York Times that El Paso is not part of the less-than-reliable Texas grid that’s operated by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT. And so far, El Paso Electric is not asking customers to cut back on their energy usage.
Fun, fun, fun
Texas is ranked as the eighth most fun state in the U.S.
That’s according to a report by WalletHub, the personal finance website, that analyzed 26 key metrics. The state ranks first in the number of restaurants, movie theaters and amusement parks per capita.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
