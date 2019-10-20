She’s the mom!
You’ve probably seen the sweet TV commercial that shows a young girl and her puppy running down the stairs. Over 30 seconds, the puppy grows into a mature dog and the little girl becomes a college student.
In one scene, the teenaged girl descends the stairs dressed for her high school prom, with the dog by her side. Waiting at the bottom are her mother and her date.
But wait! Have you looked closely at the mom? You might know her! She is El Paso native Mary Jane Windle, who now lives in Seguin, Texas, with her husband Wayne. She says it was fun to work with kids and dogs.
The national TV spot is for Cosequin, a joint health supplement for dogs. And the name of the dog? Quinn.
Feet treats
Kickpin is open this weekend. The upscale sneaker store run by teenagers Drew and Jamie Frank is selling merchandise from Nike, Yeezy and Travis Scott in a pop-up store at 5860 N. Mesa.
We like the Nike Air Force, a low athletic shoe adorned with the skeleton of a foot, just in time for Halloween. It sells for $430. Kickpin’s hours are Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Real treats
El Paso comes in at No. 6 on the list of best U.S. cities for trick or treating, according to SmartAsset.com, a financial technology company.
Because the weather is usually in the 60s, the crime rate is low, we have a big population of young people, and the housing density makes it easy to fill your pillowcase/basket/fake pumpkin without a lot of walking.
More numbers
How long would it take to save enough money to buy a home in El Paso outright, with no mortgage? How about eight years?
That’s the figure a website called PropertyClub came up with, based on Zillow home-price data for the 50 largest cities and 2017 wage data.
In San Francisco, it would take 81 years, Austin 21 years and San Antonio 10 years. All of this assumes you’re saving one-third of the national median income each month. Which might be hard to do in October, with all that Halloween candy to buy.
