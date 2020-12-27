Get out!
It’s been a tough year! Here’s a great way to celebrate the start of 2021 – it’s got to be better, right? – by making a connection with nature.
A lot of people must be thinking that’s a good idea, because Hueco Tanks State Park’s annual First Day Hike on Jan. 1, 2021, is all sold out.
But the good news is that the state park still has openings for other hikes, pictograph tours and even bouldering events early in the New Year. To make reservations, call (915) 857-1135.
There are some small fees, and it’s important to bring water, snacks, face coverings and appropriate clothing. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Not a bad way to start the next chapter of your life.
Job news
Aaron Montes, who ran for a seat on City Council and was defeated by incumbent Rep. Henry Rivera, has a new gig.
He says he will be a digital executive producer at KTSM Channel 9, working with reporters on expanding news coverage.
Loyal readers will remember that Montes worked as a reporter at this fine publication, as well as the El Paso Times and El Diario, before entering the political fray.
Retiring news
Did you know that El Paso comes in at No. 3 on a list of the Best Cities to Retire in 2021? The ranking was put together by a website called retirementliving.com, based on affordability, quality of life and health care.
The site says senior care is affordable in El Paso, and with a high percentage of residents over age 65 – more than 12% – the report says retirees can easily build a social network. The analysis also gives El Paso high marks for its low crime rate, reasonable cost of living and no state income tax.
The other cities in the top 10 are Miami and Jacksonville in Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Louisville, Kentucky; New Orleans, Louisiana; San Antonio, Texas; and Mesa, Arizona.
Honorable mentions also go to the California cities of Los Angeles and San Francisco; and Las Vegas, Nevada. But the cost of living in those three communities is much higher than in El Paso.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
