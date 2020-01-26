Great Wolf update
We hear that construction is expected to start this June on the Great Wolf Lodge on 44 acres at Interstate 10 and Artcraft Road in Northwest El Paso.
The company wants to finish the 350-room indoor waterpark and resort by the fall of 2021. There’s a lot of design work to do and earth to move in the meantime.
Fore! sale
If you’re in the market for a home on a golf course in El Paso, check this out. A brand new 4,300-square-foot house is under construction near the 14th tee of the golf course at Coronado Country Club.
Featuring five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a three-car garage and two kitchens, the house is listed at $1.85 million and sits on an 11,000-square-foot lot. You also might like the high ceilings and sweeping views. It should be completed by April 1.
Also on course
It’s being reported that Topgolf is headed for an initial public offering, what’s called an IPO. The company is said to have a potential valuation of $4 billion and carries about $525 million in outstanding debt.
Bloomberg reports that Dallas-based Topgolf International Inc. is working with several large investment banks on the IPO.
Topgolf opened its El Paso location almost two years ago, one of more than 50 around the world.
Rock-a-bye
Even with Aaron Jones’s two touchdowns in the NFC championship game, the Green Bay Packers couldn’t pull out a win against the San Francisco 49ers.
But Jones used one of those TDs to send a special message to his fans, friends and family. A network camera captured him in the end zone cradling and rocking the football as if it were a baby.
In case you have not heard, Jones and girlfriend Crystal Molina are expecting a child very soon.
Free music
What happens when 12,000 fifth graders head to Downtown El Paso? They get to listen to some great, free music.
That’s what’s happening this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, as the students from the area pack the seats at the Abraham Chavez Theatre for the El Paso Electric Young People’s Concerts. The free performances are presented by the El Paso Symphony Orchestra. It’s an annual tradition that started 80 years ago at the original Liberty Hall.
