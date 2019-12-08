From RB to WR
If you were wondering how NFL pro Aaron Jones went from being a top running back for the Green Bay Packers to a top wide receiver, the secret was right here in El Paso.
The UTEP grad spent his off season working with two high school quarterbacks – Eastlake’s Orion Olivas and El Paso High’s Zach Rodriguez – running drills and grabbing passes.
ESPN recently ran a nice piece about Jones’ workouts. It turns out Jones shares a trainer with the two high school QBs.
Sign up
Kinective Fitness Club, the upscale gym being built on the Westside, is offering special rates and membership levels before it opens next year.
The founder’s rate is $79 a month, with no enrollment fee, for 12 months. It’s available for the first 200 people who sign up. Contact the gym for more information, or visit Kinective.com.
The 39,000-square-foot building will feature a rooftop running track and lounge, massages, café, child care, athletic gear and coaches and personal trainers. A special app that’s already available can store a user’s health data and connect to machines and programs at the gym.
On the list
Political observers in New Mexico are saying Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham may end up on the short list of Democratic vice presidential possibilities.
A Latina would be a positive addition to the Democratic ticket, some say, and Lujan Grisham is known as a loyal party member. Plus she’s a fresh, yet experienced face with a good political resume, having served in the New Mexico Legislature and the U.S. House.
One billion balls
Topgolf El Paso is just one of the company’s 57 locations around the globe, but we like to think local players helped reach a bit of a milestone – hitting one billion balls in 2019.
While this isn’t Topgolf’s first billionth ball, it is the first time Topgolf guests have hit one billion golf balls in less than a year. Swing on, El Paso.
A great gift
Don’t know what to give a friend or family member this season? How about the gift of music? A season ticket package for El Paso Pro-Musica’s 2020 Chamber Music Festival starts at just $15. Check out the pricing options at eppm.org or call (915) 747-8163.