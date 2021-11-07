Thanks, Bob!
One of El Paso’s architectural masterpieces is included on a list of hidden gems in Texas, as selected by Bob Phillips, the host of TV’s “Texas Country Reporter.”
Phillips’ pick for Best Architecture is El Paso High School. As the list says: “El Paso High School, built in 1916 and designed by Henry Trost, features unique Greco-Roman architecture inspired by the Portico of Octavia in Rome. The National Register of Historic Places added the school to its list in 1980.”
Phillips knows a thing or two about road trips. For 50 years, he’s been traveling Texas, looking for treasures you won’t find anywhere else.
Another Trost masterpiece is Phillips’ pick for Best Place to Drink Coffee in the Morning. It’s the Gage Hotel in Marathon, where he likes to caffeinate while lounging in a rocking chair on the front porch. The Gage is described as a laid-back yet luxurious hotel with scenic views of Big Bend.
FYI: Philips’ list was published in the October issue of a magazine about southern living – not the one named Southern Living – but the one named Garden and Gun, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.
Thanks, Lucy!
Y’all know Gene Roddenberry, who created the TV show “Star Trek,” was born in El Paso, right?
(That’s why EPISD’s newly relocated planetarium is named for him. But we digress.)
Back in the 1960s, when Roddenberry was trying to sell the pilot for “Star Trek,” he got more than one rejection.
According to the Star Trek Appreciation Society, he finally found a savvy businesswoman who shared his vision. She bought the rights and produced “Star Trek” through her own production company.
The savvy businesswoman? Lucille Ball. Just another reason why we love Lucy.
Thanks, vets!
This Thursday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Here’s one way the state of Texas is honoring those who have served the state and the country. On Sunday, Nov. 14, veterans can visit state parks for free. Entrance fees will be waived for active duty and retired military.
Thanks, Santa!
Sunday, Nov. 7 is the last day of A Christmas Fair, the Junior League of El Paso’s annual fundraiser, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at the El Paso Convention Center.
