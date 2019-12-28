Updating that Whisper
Jim Senter, UTEP’s very well-liked athletic director, says he’s not going anywhere. He told El Paso Inc. he’s only temporarily heading up UTEP’s University Development office, until a new vice president is hired. And he’ll know when that is. He’s chairing the search for a new development VP.
UTEP President Heather Wilson says as soon as a new VP is named, Senter will go back to exclusively being the director of athletics. “Jim is doing a great job and we are very fortunate to have him,” Wilson says.
More honors
Border journalist Alfredo Corchado will receive the 2020 Justice Trailblazer Award from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice at a dinner next February in New York City.
The award is given annually to an individual in the media who has advanced the national understanding of challenges to criminal justice reform in the 21st century.
Corchado was raised in El Paso and graduated from UTEP. He has covered U.S.-Mexico issues for the Dallas Morning News since 1993. He is the author of “Midnight in Mexico” and “Homelands.”
At the dinner, Corchado will be introduced by Zahira Torres, former editor of the El Paso Times, now an editor in ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network, and a Pulitzer Prize winner.
From the ground up
Next time you see UTEP President Heather Wilson, check out her feet. Or the boots she may be wearing on her feet. Last week, Wilson debuted her new cowboy (cowgirl?) boots. The head of a resolute-looking Paydirt Pete graces the front of the handsome brown boots, while the UTEP logo with an orange and blue pickaxe completes the look on the back. Go Miners!
Book news
Chris Wingate is a major with the 1st Armored Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade at Fort Bliss, and a former football player at Texas Christian. He’s also an author.
Wingate has written a children’s book, “Emma and the Medevac Pilot,” about the love between a daughter and her father and how her imagination can take her wherever he is in the world. It’s available at Literary Book Shop, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.
For every copy purchased, Wingate will donate one to the child of a deployed service member. A Medevac pilot himself, Wingate served six deployments and didn’t make it home for the birth of his daughter Emma. But he did watch her arrival via FaceTime.
