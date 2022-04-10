We’re hot, hot, hot
If you’ve been outbid on houses you’d like to buy, perhaps you can find some solace (or sadness) in this fact: El Paso was the nation’s most competitive real estate market in February, according to Redfin, a national real estate brokerage in Seattle.
In its March 18 report, Redfin says more than 87% of the offers written by Redfin agents in the Sun City faced a bidding war.
Redfin says housing inventory in El Paso is ridiculously low and it’s nearly impossible to find new homes, thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages. Other competitive housing markets are Denver, Minneapolis and Raleigh, North Carolina.
EV adventure
We’re seeing more all-electric sedans on the streets, but how about pickup trucks? There’s at least one: Martin Lopez’s Rivian R1T, an electric vehicle designed by Rivian Automotive, based in Irvine, California, and built in Illinois.
Lopez, who just happens to be director of transmission and substations for El Paso Electric, says he wanted a truck that he and his wife could use for weekend trips and outdoor adventures.
So he bought Rivian’s Electric Adventure Vehicle that can be accessorized with a stove top, sink and tent.
He says it comes with a 300-mile battery pack, has an amazingly smooth ride, and the model starts at $68,500.
Congratulations!
Another major award for El Paso businessman and philanthropist Richard Castro. Actually, it’s the second time Castro, who owns and operates McDonald’s restaurants in the area, has been honored with McDonald’s Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award.
It recognizes his customer service, business achievement and community involvement. He won the same honor in 2020.
Castro must have a crowded trophy shelf. El Paso Inc. named him the El Pasoan of the Year for 2015, and he has received a long list of honors from local civic and education groups for his support of education, and for creating scholarships programs that have awarded millions to college students.
And clearly, he’s not done yet. Castro, who grew up in a poor area of Del Rio, Texas, and worked his way through college flipping burgers, recently donated $1 million to La Nube, the children’s museum going up in Downtown.
Got a Whisper?
Email ford@elpasoinc.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.