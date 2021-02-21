New owner
The Infiniti of El Paso dealership in Northwest El Paso has a new owner – the Charlie Clark Automotive Group, which also owns Charlie Clark Nissan.
The two dealerships are about a block apart on South Desert Boulevard, just off Interstate 10 near Artcraft.
Clark bought it from the Albuquerque-based Garcia Automotive Group late last year. Infiniti is Nissan’s luxury vehicle division, with prices that can head north of $79,000.
A starring role
Damon Dayoub, an El Paso native and Coronado High grad, has a big role in a popular new video game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
He is the voice of CIA agent and former Mossad operative Eleazar “Lazar” Azoulay in the game that’s set in the 1980s.
Dayoub is also the body of the character, but not the face. Damon is very handsome, while Lazar is definitely battle worn.
Dayoub says he spent months last year rehearsing and playing the role using performance capture. That’s where they cover an actor’s body with little computerized dots, then record their moves and interactions with other actors before transferring them to computerized form.
To prepare for the role, Dayoub says he had to relearn some of the tactical training he’d acquired for other productions he’s acted in. Cold War is set in the ‘80s, and he said the weapons were different back then, and even held differently.
It was a long arduous process, Dayoub says, but as much fun as he’s had as an actor. Once all the performance capture was done, he had to record his lines using the sound studio he’d created in his home in Los Angeles.
To create Lazar’s voice, he says he deepened his voice and laid on the gravel.
Here’s a fun thing about his character: Lazar eats a lot. That’s because Dayoub had been watching the movie “Ocean’s 11,” where Brad Pitt’s character is always eating, and suggested it to the production team. They agreed.
Dayoub, who’s the son of Andrea Evers and Richard Dayoub, has appeared in TV shows including “NCIS,” “The Last Ship” and “Stitchers,” and a memorable Toyota commercial.
His next big production: the baby girl he and his wife, actress Emily Montague, are expecting in June.
Got a Whisper? Email ford@elpasoinc.com
